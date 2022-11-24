Not Available

An orangeish-red field of colour with a graphic which is not immediately recognizable, accompanied by the soundtrack's electronic fields: falcon begins with a static and visually arresting image which is soon transformed. The colour turns to white and then pink, yellowish green changes to orange and red. This takes place parallel to the vibrating soundtrack. Parts of images are affected by these colour modulations, resulting in various degrees of intensity. Only gradually does it become obvious that the strange symbol is the abstracted picture of a jet's cockpit: Falcon is both a bird of prey and the name of the F-16, a jet fighter. - Claudia Slanar