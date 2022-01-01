Not Available

Fall from Grace is a drama, concerning the lives of Jim Bakker and his then-wife, Tammy Faye Bakker Messner during the 1980s, and starred Kevin Spacey and Bernadette Peters. This made-for-television movie aired on NBC on April 29, 1990. Jim Bakker (Kevin Spacey) establishes a large televangelical empire in the 1980s, including Heritage Village. However, they are removed from P.T.L, the ministry that they had established in 1987. Mr. Bakker was sentenced to prison on fraud and conspiracy charges. Not shown in the movie is the subsequent divorce, in 1992, of the Bakkers. Bernadette Peters, as Tammy Faye Bakker, sings several gospel songs, among them "Amazing Grace", "God Rides on the Wings of Love", and "His Eye is on the Sparrow". Peter Matz arranged the music.