Fall, Hot Rain

Roger Mivic (Norbert Orlewicz), a struggling gay artist, is about to open his first one-man show at local gallery and is struggling to complete several large canvases for the opening. His work is full of anger and rage. Societies intolerance has left its mark on Roger. He has, himself, been a victim of bashing, as have several friends. Because of experiences in his later teens, he has become obsessed with the violence rained down upon gay men and the lack of concern society has shown. This obsession boils out in his art that is full of violence and rage. Such canvases fill his loft: the exception being a single romantic painting.