Fall in Love

This movie is composed of 3 different perspectives, 3 different stories. One is with Su Xiao Bei and Wu Tian Liang, the second one is with Si Song and Lily, and the third is centered on Xiao Bei and Si Song. In the first story, Su Xiao Bei talks about how she's searching for her destined love one and then she finds Wu Tian Liang, who seems to be the one. The second story revolves around Si Song and Lily's relationship, which is gradually falling apart due to Lily's dedication to her work. The final story... how would they come to meet and what would happen between Bella and Si Song?