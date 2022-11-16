Fall Out Boy: The Boys of Zummer Tour Live in Chicago

Not Available

Join multi-platinum band Fall Out Boy as they travel back to their hometown of Chicago for a mind-blowing audio-visual extravaganza. Featuring their newest hits Centuries, Irresistible, and Uma Thurman, this 17 song concert also includes the band's best loved songs from across their whole career. This special performance is one of the most memorable Fall Out Boy concerts ever, filmed during the Boys of Zummer tour that hit 39 North American cities throughout 2015. Great musicianship, powerful songs and stunning visuals all make for an exceptional concert experience!