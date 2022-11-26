Fallen Angels True Cost of Sex Tourism: Phillipine\'s Fatherless Kids

Not Available

Angeles City in the Philippines is a well-known sex tourism destination. Hundreds of local young women work in the bars and nightclubs offering additional services for the money they desperately need to make ends meet and feed their families. The real victims though are the sex workers’ children, conceived by foreign travellers. In most cases, the kids have never met their fathers who, after visiting for a brief holiday, either don’t know or care that their own offspring have been left behind. The burden of raising the children rests entirely on the shoulders of the already struggling mothers. An RT Doc film crew visits Angeles City to meet the children abandoned by foreign sex tourist fathers, revealing their lives and dreams and some heartfelt messages for the estranged fathers.