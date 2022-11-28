Fallen II: The Journey

Not Available

A year later, Aaron is still traveling around the world with Camael and his dog Gabriel, redeeming the fallen angels he finds and striving to escape the Powers' wrath. A fallen angel known as Azazel is released from his prison by a shadowy figure, who enlists his help in "aiding the Redeemer in fulfilling his destiny." Camael, having been wounded in a battle with the Powers, goes to a fallen angel who has the power to heal and who is also the leader of an organization that protects the Nephilim and the Fallen from the Powers. Aaron visits a nearby college, despite Camael's previous attempts to keep him close. At the college, he discovers an obsessive professor who has captured a Nephil.