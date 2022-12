Not Available

Taiwan's most glamorous screen couple, Ko Chun-Hsiung and Chang Mei-Yao, co-star in "Fallen Petals", a romance with the unique setting of Taiwan during World War II, when the island was a colony of Japan. Ko is drafted into the Japanese army and forced to leave his pregnant girlfriend behind. When he is presumably killed in action, Chang becomes a cabaret girl to support their baby. Thanks to director Pan Lei's sensitive scenario, the dramatic outcome is far from predictable.