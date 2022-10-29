Fallen - Road Less Traveled

Not Available

For most of us skateboarding is a way of life, but somehow the focus of almost every skate video has been based around single tricks that come together to make individual video parts. While we’ve always enjoyed watching and making these types of videos, there’s something special about knowing what went into a project and what it was like for those who experienced it first hand. Therefore, when we set out to make the new Fallen video, we wanted to document every aspect of our missions with the goal of taking the viewer on the journey with us. Over the course of two and a half years, we traveled to Turkey, Croatia, South Africa, Portugal, the American West and Thailand. The memories alone made the extended travel and uncomfortable situations worth the effort. We invite you to join us on the Road Less Traveled.