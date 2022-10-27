Fallen: The Beginning

On Aaron Corbett's eighteenth birthday, he begins exhibiting strange abilities, such as the ability to talk to his dog, Gabe, and other animals, leading to the conclusion that he is a Nephilim, the offspring of a human and an angel. Now Aaron must defend himself and his family from the Powers, warrior angels dispatched to Earth to eliminate the Nephilim "abominations", while trying to find a way to live a normal life. He is befriended by Ezekiel, an eccentric but kind-hearted fallen angel, and the former leader of the Powers, Camael. It is revealed Aaron is the Redeemer of prophecy, a Nephilim with the ability to "redeem" the fallen angels and return them to Heaven. After a battle with the Powers, resulting in the apparent death of Ezekiel, Aaron leaves his adopted family and joins Camael in order to fulfill his destiny.
|Tom Skerritt
|Zeke
|Darren Scott
|Gabriel (voice)
|Rick Worthy
|Camael
|Lisa Lackey
|Verchiel
|Fernanda Andrade
|Vilma Rodriguez
|Chelah Horsdal
|Lori Corbett
