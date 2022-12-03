Not Available

2nd place winner at the 2013 Sci-Fi London 48 Hour Film Challenge. Written, shot, edited and scored in less than 48 hours.The filmmakers were given a random title ("FALLING APART"), a random line of dialogue ("Fame is fleeting, baby, but legends live forever") and a random prop/action (A mug of steaming liquid - a character sniffs the hot liquid and pours it away), and then had 48 hours to write a script with those elements, shoot it, edit it, grade it, score it, sound design it, export it and deliver it in person at the London BFI. A stunning result that DUST is honored to present here.