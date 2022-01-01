1993

Falling Down

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 26th, 1993

Studio

Regency Enterprises

On the day of his daughter's birthday, William "D-Fens" Foster is trying to get to the home of his estranged ex-wife to see his daughter. His car breaks down, so he leaves his car in a traffic jam in Los Angeles and decides to walk. He goes to a convenience store and tries to get some change for a phone call, but the Korean owner does not oblige, tipping Foster over the edge. The unstable Foster, so frustrated with the various flaws he sees in society, begins to psychotically and violently lash out against them.

Cast

Michael DouglasWilliam 'D-Fens' Foster
Robert DuvallDetective Prendergast
Barbara HersheyElizabeth 'Beth' Travino
Tuesday WeldAmanda Prendergast
Rachel TicotinSandra
Frederic ForrestNick, the Nazi Surplus Store Owner

View Full Cast >

Images

7 More Images