Relaxing with a carrot at an army air field, Bugs is reading "Victory Through Hare Power," and scoffs at the notion of "gremlins," little creatures who wreak havoc on planes with their "dia-bo-lickal sabo-tay-gee." His reading is interrupted by a clanging sound, and it turns out to be a little wing-headed being pounding on a bockbuster bomb with a mallet.