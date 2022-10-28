Falling Star

Not Available

November 1870. Spanish Courts elects with 191 votes Amadeo of Savoy, Duke of Aosta, as the King of Spain. January 1871. Amadeo of Savoy arrives in Madrid. General Prim his protector is assassinated. The reign of Amadeo of Savoy will be short. Barely three years. His walk through History, will be obscure and unknown. The film is set between the end of Romanticism and the beginning of Modernity. A convulsive period in Europe and especially in Spain - and a reflection on the present days.