On the brink of ruin, the Hidebark people are about to be wiped out by the slaving organization, Caesar's Legion. However, their most ruthless warrior would prefer death to dishonour. "FALLOUT: LANIUS" will recount how a single man brings ruin to his people due to his lust for bloodshed and victory. Fallout: Lanius was crowdfunded in late 2012 via Indiegogo for $19,000. The film was shot in Perth, Western Australia. We have had a tremendous amount of support from both Bethesda Softworks and Obsidian Entertainment. Our film has been covered by nearly every major games site in the world, inclusive of IGN, Kotaku, Joystiq, Penny Arcade and many others.