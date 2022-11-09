False Offender

Not Available

After serving 18 months on a murder conviction, Carmen is free; the Spanish court has reluctantly released her on probation after an appeal. Returning home to await a new trial, she finds reporters camped outside her gate, eager to feast on the private life of a closeted lesbian. Carmen’s claims of innocence are ignored. The press wants her blood, and the public wants her back in prison. Her son, husband and friends abandon her. Her beautiful attorney claims to be loyal, but merely tells her to smile and to go see a shrink. There is no one Carmen can trust.