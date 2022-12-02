False Roomers

Not Available

In the first RKO Short featuring the comedy team of Clark & McCullough, Clark (Bobby Clark)and Grustark (Paul McCullough)seek refuge in the boarding house owned by Finlayson (James Finlayson)after wrecking the car owned by Morgan (Kewpie Morgan). Finlayson, never without rules, warns them there is no cooking allowed in the rooms and his new roomers proceed to pop corn over the gas heater. A young girl (Josephine Whittell)mistakes their room for the bathroom, which leads to some pre-code complications. The slapstick ending finds Clark and Grustark driving out of the boarding house in Morgan's car with a bed attached to the car.