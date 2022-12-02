Not Available

In the form of folds: separate areas of a piece of fabric come together, touching in new ways, at new angles. Individual sections come forward while others remain hidden. In motion, the surface of a cloth gleams like the delicate impression of light in film. The French experience includes forms from nature that are discovered, singled out or artificially employed. And parallel to this is the search for the natural in art. Leaves and flowers appear as if drawn. One’s own hand becomes an object, a figure. How are the leaves arranged on a tree? It is a culture of the aesthetic, in the original sense of that which refers to perception.