The movie Familia was one of our best to date and with new additions to the FODT family we are stronger than ever. Loyalty and trust is what brings a family together, and this past season really tested the bonds of ours! From the streets of Montreal, the cold and dark gloom of Estonia,to the earthquakes in Japan, FODT heavy hitters such as Lucas Magoon, Dylan Thompson, Marc Frank Montoya, Andrew Brewer, Jake Devine, Johnnie Paxson, Derek Dennison, Jonah Owen, and more, bring you the heart pounding sequel, Familia 2.