In Familiar Slip (2019) Seraj revisits places of significance that have shaped her experience as an Iranian livingabroad. Seraj physically projects her extensive archive of videos from her life in Iran onto the domestic spaces of her current life in Canada and the US. Some of these places from her past, such as her grandmother’s home in Tehran or childhood school in Dehkadeh, no longer exist. Seraj re-stages the fragments of her memories through the process of folding time and collapsing space in an effort to carve out new neurological pathways, making use of the present to recreate the past, while recognizing the impermanence of all things. Familiar Slip is an attempt to fix these recollections into a more lasting medium: a requiem for faded memories.