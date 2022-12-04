F.A.M.I.L.L.E

Not Available

In Belgium, the law allows lesbian couples to have children using assisted reproduction with anonymous sperm donation. The director wonders: Could she have a viable family if the next person she meets is a woman? Because for her, a family is a father, a mother and children. She therefore sets out to meet members of these new homoparental families and the actors who have contributed to their emergence: she revisits their stories, questions herself, reconsiders their pitfalls, tries to heal certain wounds, and pushes her reflection a little further.