"Family" is an award-winning, critically acclaimed coming-of-age dramedy centering on the lives of a group of lesbian friends who make a pact to come out together within thirty days, and drama ensues. This is a groundbreaking, heartwarming, and, at times, laugh-out-loud movie you don't want to miss. "Family" is hailed as a cross between the "L-word" and "Girlfriends."