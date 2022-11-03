Not Available

In this continuation of "Family", it is discovered that the one who gave the order to assassinate the Mitsumikai Boss is the one and only Boss of the Japan Mafia: Mr. Nishiwaki. Hideshi finds something odd about the killing and begins to investigate, uncovering the true motives behind this murder. Miike's sequel is chock full of harrowing Boat chases, big explosions, beautiful women sex and drugs! Takashi Miike's Family, Part 2 continues the tale of the yakuza gangster named Hideshi, who must uncover the identity of the man who killed a powerful crime boss.