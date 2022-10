Not Available

Two young people, who knew each other in a previous life, meet again. Alejandro recognizes Yolanda, who is from a strange family that has the disadvantage of living a very long time, which is also to blames for the mysterious disappearance of his father. Alejandro embarks on an adventure to delve into the secret of his fathers’ death and in the meantime, wonder if he’s capable of abandon his life to fulfill his destiny.