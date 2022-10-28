Family Μember

Not Available

Υorgos and Sophia are trying hard to cope with their financial problems and the needs of their two children. The grandfather helps them out with his pension since the family business, a small grocery store, does not provide them with enough income. When the grandfather suddenly dies in his sleep, they decide to keep it a secret for as long as they can, so as to continue collecting the money from his pension. But things become more complicated when officers from the social security department start looking for the grandfather.