2006

Family in Hiding

  • Drama

Release Date

August 5th, 2006

A woman witnesses the murder of a prosecutor by a criminal he is trying to convict. She informs the FBI, who then places her and her family in Witness Protection. And their lives are turned upside down. The agent tries to get the criminal but it seems he has someone in the FBI helping him. And when her daughter calls her boyfriend, it places her family in danger.

Cast

Elyse LevesqueAlicia Peterson
Hrothgar MathewsNahanee
Jerry WassermanCloninger
Brett DierMatt Peterson
Raoul GaneevMigikovski
Paul BittanteMolina

