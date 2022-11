Not Available

Toy tycoon Charles Ting calls on his daughter, New York filmmaker Emily Ting, to help out with the family toy company. Documentary cameras follow Emily's return to Hong Kong, where she soon discovers a host of family secrets and business woes. Dad's a tantrum-throwing control freak, the company's on the brink of bankruptcy and her stepmother sees her as an interfering enemy. Worst of all, Emily's father plans to step down and make her CEO.