Not Available

Family Light Affair

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Fresh from his smashing directorial debut comedy, "Let's Make Laugh", Alfred Cheung Kin-Ting returns to the screen with this seriocomic look at the clash of cultures which result when a Mainland Chinese peasant brings his family to Hong Kong. "Family Light Affair", whose Chinese title literally translates as "City Lights", is the director/writer's warm-hearted memoir of street life in the early 1980s, featuring an eclectic cast of pop music and kung fu stars who shine in their poignant roles.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images