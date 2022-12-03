Not Available

Fresh from his smashing directorial debut comedy, "Let's Make Laugh", Alfred Cheung Kin-Ting returns to the screen with this seriocomic look at the clash of cultures which result when a Mainland Chinese peasant brings his family to Hong Kong. "Family Light Affair", whose Chinese title literally translates as "City Lights", is the director/writer's warm-hearted memoir of street life in the early 1980s, featuring an eclectic cast of pop music and kung fu stars who shine in their poignant roles.