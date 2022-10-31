Family Meals

Not Available

What better place to discuss things with your family than at meals? “Dear Child … you should be brave, even if it hurts …” Dana Budisavljevic has crafted a winning documentary, capturing family discussions during meals, as she and her parents and her brother discuss long-held grievances and frustrations, or unresolved issues such as her parents’ various reactions to her (dinnertime, of course) revelation that she is gay. Now they are planning a birthday meal, and though the birthday cake may not rise as expected, “Maybe it’s even better this way.” The simple truth is, “we all need to be accepted by our loved ones.”