Not Available

Family of Fear follows an eclectic group of artists, actors, and all around spooks as they come together to make Arx Mortis in Killen, Alabama one of the scariest attractions in the country. They don't do it for money, they do it for scares, and for support and love. Many of the spooks have suffered from bullying, depression, dysfunctional family, and being treated as outcasts. The haunt is their home and the other spooks are their family. Rather than do other "bad things" they take out their aggressions scaring patrons every Halloween and they build each other upper, laugh, cry, and scare as a haunt family. It's scary, funny, and shocking. Join the family of fear.