Family of Suspects

Summer of 2005 and the Griffey family News Years’ Eve gathering is in full swing on their large family property. Mum, Diane Griffey, and her three children were enjoying the night with friends, but there was one person missing from the party – the head of the household, Michael Griffey. Days later Michael’s body would be found in the garage, in a large pool of blood and covered by a tarp. The successful businessman had been bludgeoned to death. A trail of evidence and clues would initially put Michael’s family in the frame. His wife, Diane, was charged with murder but those charges would later be dropped. Son, Kenny, was also arrested but released without charge. Then, in a stunning twist, his daughter Cassandra confessed to the murder but police ruled it a false confession. Fifteen years on, it remains one of the most mysterious unsolved murders in Australian criminal history.