"A Family On Edge" is about two brothers, Michael and Gabriel Bonds, who were thick as thieves growing up in Atlanta who protected each other by any means necessary.When a fatal mistake separates the siblings, their rock-solid relationship is forever changed. Shocking secrets from past and present create intensifying tension between the brothers who find themselves faced with a perilous choice, resulting in A Family On Edge. This highly realistic urban drama is layered with unpredictable twists and turns that appeal to an intergenerational audience. This is a must see for those love suspense, drama and action.
