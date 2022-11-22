Not Available

"A Family On Edge" is about two brothers, Michael and Gabriel Bonds, who were thick as thieves growing up in Atlanta who protected each other by any means necessary.When a fatal mistake separates the siblings, their rock-solid relationship is forever changed. Shocking secrets from past and present create intensifying tension between the brothers who find themselves faced with a perilous choice, resulting in A Family On Edge. This highly realistic urban drama is layered with unpredictable twists and turns that appeal to an intergenerational audience. This is a must see for those love suspense, drama and action.