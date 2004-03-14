2004

Family Sins

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 14th, 2004

Studio

Not Available

Based on the true story of the Burt family who seemed normal, upstanding members of the community but were actually deeply embedded in crime. The matriarch took in foster children who were subsequently molested and abused by her husband and children and she kept a woman enslaved and imprisoned in the basement for over twenty years until the woman's daughter managed to get to Rhode Island Attorney General David Morwitz and expose the horrors taking place in the Burt household.

Cast

Kirstie AlleyBenda Geck
Deanna MilliganMarie Devereaux
Kathleen WilhoiteNadine Devereaux
Will PattonPhilip Rothman
Kevin McNultyKenneth Geck
David Richmond-PeckJoey Geck

View Full Cast >

Images