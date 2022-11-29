Not Available

Family Ties is an ensemble drama from Kim Tae-yong, the co-director of chiller Memento Mori. The film tells three seemingly unconnected stories in a trilogy of distinct segments. The first part is the story of a woman (Moon So-ri - Oasis, A Good Lawyer's Wife) who has to deal with her long-lost brother's surprise visit. After having been missing for several years, the brother (played by Um Tae-ung - Revenge) appears and moves in, with his new wife in tow - a much older woman, Mu Shin (Ko Doo-sim - More Beautiful Than A Flower). The second story features a searing performance from Gong Hyo-jin (Memento Mori) as a short-tempered young woman, who discovers that her estranged mother (Kim Hye-ok), with whom she has had a falling out, is terminally ill. Part three examines the relationship problems faced by a young couple (Bong Tae-gyu from See You After School and Jeong Yu-mi from Blossom Again).