The film observes a trans-formative trio of an Israeli family of Yemenite descent to the grand Canyon. The trip in a small RV, across the desert,discloses the fractures and varying prospective among the family members. It centers on the Conservative father who's worried about his youngest son, who suffers from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder: a father who struggles with differences between him and his middle son, who emigrated from the country years ago: and a father who refuses to accept the fact that his eldest son is gay. 'Family Time' is a universal story, with children trying to find self-fulfillment verses the dreams and hopes of their parents.