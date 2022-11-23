Family Tree Ghoul

Not Available

Two young soldiers find a decomposed body in a river and decide to bury it. A spirit then exits from a tomb and transforms itself into a beautiful lady called Nuan (Trirak Rakkarndee), who then seeks refuse in the soldiers’ home and causes various problems. This Lepso Studio release was issued on VCD stealing the cover art from one film - ปีศาจแมงมุมสาว (aka "Demon Spider Girl") - and title from another film - ล้างเผ่าพันธุ์โคตรผีปอบ ("Holocaust of the Ogre Clan") - which has caused lots of confusion.