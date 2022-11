Not Available

Documentary - Best known for his novels Animal Farm and 1984, which condemn totalitarianism in all its forms, English writer George Orwell was born in India. Financially unable to pursue higher education in England, Orwell spent five years with the Imperial Police in Burma, a job that led to his hatred of imperialism. Through period documents, artwork and other archival material, this program delves into the life and work of the passionate social critic. -