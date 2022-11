Not Available

Learn about the amazing fighter planes that brought combat into the sky with this historical World War II documentary that features interviews with pilots, dramatic re-creations of dogfights and detailed footage of the planes. The film focuses on the history, development and use of four famous American designs: the Lockheed P-38 Lightning, the Curtiss P-40 Warhawk, the Republic P-47 Thunderbolt and the Grumman F6F Hellcat.