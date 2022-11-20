Not Available

Filmmaker Nienke Eijsink is on a quest for her childhood idol and first love: Doctor Chris from the Australian TV-series The Flying Doctors, played by actress Liz Burch. Nienke's mission: to pluck Liz Burch from obscurity and give her a starring role in her debut film! This coming-of-age-story deals with the appeal of a character in a TV drama to a young lesbian and the excitement of meeting your childhood idol. But it's also about the pain of growing up, and what happens when fantasy and reality coincide. With animation, blue-screen, archive material and clever editing between Flying Doctors episodes and real life, the film pushes the boundaries of reality and fiction. Fan is a cheerful, poignant and fascinating self-portrait full of self-depreciating humor.