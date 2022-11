Not Available

Filmed in locations across the United States, Fan Level Midnight: Devoted to The Office, will allow audiences to visit, the "real life" Dunder Mifflin, stroll through the LA studio where it was filmed, and meet fellow fans, like an auto mechanic who saved a woman's life using CPR tips from the show. Fan Level Midnight: Devoted to The Office features original interviews from Paul Feig, Leslie David Baker, Andy Buckley, Kevin Reilly, Robert Shafer, Calvin Tenner, and many more.