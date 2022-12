Not Available

The official Waterparks concert video of the Fandom Tour. Recorded in Birmingham, England at the O2 Academy. Watch singer and guitarist Awsten Knight, guitarist Geoff Wigington, and drummer Otto Wood as they perform songs from their album “fandom” as well as mashups from their other albums such as “Double Dare 2019” and “Entertainment 2019” live on the stage with mesmerizing visual effects.