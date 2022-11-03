Not Available

Using clips from classic horror films and contemporary interviews, this cable-TV documentary tries to separate truth from fable in discussing vampires and werewolves -- a task that often proves impossible. After noting that fear of the supernatural stems from mankind's basic terror involving darkness and awe of the moon, the film ticks off several documented cases of "actual" blood sucking and lycanthropy. Among those interviewed are weapons experts, scientists, sociologists, and movie buffs, as well as a few hardy souls who claim to be genuine Dracula and Wolfman clones. Originally slated to air during Halloween weekend in 2003, Fang vs. Fiction: The Real Underworld of Vampires and Werewolves was moved forward two months as an extended promotion for the upcoming theatrical feature Underworld, which, of course, dealt with the same terrifying subject matter. [Hal Erickson]