Fangs of Darkness: Vengeance

Wakayama Tomisaburo plays the role of Ichibei. His father is denounced from his clan and murdered, his family is hamed, and Ichibei is no longer a member of the Kurokuwa ninja. Living with his daughter as a peaceful pharmacist by day, Ichibei exerts his vengeance against the powers that be in the dark of night, under the pseudonym "Fangs of Darkness". Unaware of the true identity of the burglar who's bringing disgrace upon the noble houses, the efforts to stop him are being doubled by the day. Will they ever be satisfied? Can they be stopped or will the lords be shamed in the eyes of the Tokugawa Shogun? See how far a father and his daughter can take their quest for vengeance in this action-packed tale of honor!