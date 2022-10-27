Not Available

Fanny

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Les Films Alain Sarde

"Fanny" is the second part of the "Marseille trilogy", made by Marcel Pagnol with the generic name of "Marius, Fanny and César". Fanny falls in love and is abandoned by Marius. Now she discovers she is pregnant. Her mother and Marius's father, César, persuade her to accept the romantic advances of a much older man. To save face, Fanny accepts to marry Honoré Panisse, a rich merchant of the Vieux Port, 30 years her senior who will recognize her son.

Cast

Daniel AuteuilCésar
Jean-Pierre DarroussinPanisse
Raphaël PersonnazMarius
Marie-Anne ChazelHonorine
Daniel RussoEscartefigue
Ariane AscarideClaudine

