1983

Fanny & Alexander

  • Fantasy
  • Drama

Release Date

June 16th, 1983

Studio

Cinematograph AB

Through the eyes of ten-year-old Alexander, we witness the delights and conflicts of the Ekdahl family, a sprawling bourgeois clan in turn-of-the-twentieth-century Sweden. Ingmar Bergman intended Fanny and Alexander as his swan song, and it is the legendary director’s warmest and most autobiographical film, a four-time Academy Award–winning triumph that combines his trademark melancholy and emotional intensity with immense joy and sensuality.

Cast

Allan EdwallOscar Ekdahl
Ewa FrölingEmilie Ekdahl
Pernilla AllwinFanny Ekdahl
Erland JosephsonIsak Jacobi
Jan MalmsjöBishop Edvard Vergerus
Gunn WållgrenHelena Ekdahl

