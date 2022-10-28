Not Available

Fanny by Gaslight

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Gainsborough Pictures

Returning to 1870's London after finishing at boarding school, Fanny winesses the death of her father in a fight with Lord Manderstoke. She then finds that her family has for many years been running a bordello next door to their home. When her mother dies shortly after, she next discovers that her real father is in fact a well-respected politician. Meeting him and then falling in love with his young advisor Harry Somerford leads to a life of ups and downs and conflict between the classes. Periodically the scoundrel of a Lord crosses her path, always to tragic effect.

Cast

Phyllis CalvertFanny
Stewart GrangerHarry Somerford
Jean KentLucy Beckett
Margaretta ScottAlicia
John LaurieWilliam Hopwood
Cathleen NesbittKate Somerford

