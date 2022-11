Not Available

Cult filmmaker Russ Meyer takes on directorial duties in Zugsmith s adaptation of the notorious erotic classic Fanny Hill. Set in pre-Victorian London, young Fanny finds herself taken in by a madame at one of the city s most elite brothels. A strange mix of Zugsmith s surreal slapstick and Meyer s trademark buxom beauties and thoughtful satire, Fanny Hill is an over-the-top saga of low-rent thrills in high-brow settings.