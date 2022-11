Not Available

It’s Christmas Eve and Princess Vial demands her presents... now! Fanshaw and Crudnut must open the Slughole in Time and let Slug Santa out to deliver his presents. Against all odds, they succeed in opening the Slughole and bringing Slug Santa and his reinslugs through. But soon more Slug Santas comes through and very soon ALL THE SLUG SANTAS of past, present and future come through the slughole to deliver presents across the galaxy! And then…