An orphan, Josefa, runs away from her threatening uncle with whom she is living, and stows away on traveller Fændrik's boat. She is no better off with him, however, as he forces himself on her and makes her steal and beg for a living. Meanwhile Fændrik's sister, who has been left penniless on shore by her deceitful brother, joins forces with Josefa's fiancé, Oscar, in a search for the missing pair.