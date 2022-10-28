Not Available

Fantaghirò 4

  • Adventure
  • Family
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Reteitalia

A black cloud travels across country, kills animals and plants and dries up the rivers. When the cloud reaches Fantaghiro's kingdom she meets Prince Parsel who follows the cloud to get his stolen castle back. After her castle vanishes, too, Fantaghiro joins Parsel on his journey to find her home, her people, her family and her love.

Cast

Nicholas RogersTarabas
Horst BuchholzDarken
Ursula AndressXellesia
Brigitte NielsenStrega Nera
Gaia Bulferi BulferettiParsel
Agathe de La FontaineAngelica

Images