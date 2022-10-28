Fantaghirò 4

A black cloud travels across country, kills animals and plants and dries up the rivers. When the cloud reaches Fantaghiro's kingdom she meets Prince Parsel who follows the cloud to get his stolen castle back. After her castle vanishes, too, Fantaghiro joins Parsel on his journey to find her home, her people, her family and her love.
|Nicholas Rogers
|Tarabas
|Horst Buchholz
|Darken
|Ursula Andress
|Xellesia
|Brigitte Nielsen
|Strega Nera
|Gaia Bulferi Bulferetti
|Parsel
|Agathe de La Fontaine
|Angelica
View Full Cast >